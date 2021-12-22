FORT GAY — New Beginnings Church on Rt. 37 presented A Walk Through Bethlehem on the Fort Gay High School lawn Sunday evening in order to teach and remind people about the meaning of Christmas.
“We just want the community to realize what Christmas is truly about,” said Pastor Jason Meddings. “It ain’t about presents we give or receive, it’s about the present of Jesus being born on this day.”
The presentation was set up so attendees could graze through scenes set up by church members and learn about how an angel told Mary she would give birth, to Jesus’s birth and some moments in between.
A small group of church angels also sang “Silent Night” for visitors.
Meddings said he wanted the event to be interactive, so they also supplied hot chocolate and cookies for people and had open prayer opportunities for anyone who needed it.
This was the first year the New Beginnings has set up a display like the Walk Through Bethlehem in Fort Gay as they usually host plays at their church, said director of the Impact Drama Team at New Beginnings Tabitha Dingess.
Dingess said because of COVID-19, it has been difficult for the church to safely have plays inside and a decision was made to move out into the community.
No matter how many people walked or drove by though, she said, she hoped at least one person felt blessed by the experience.
“As long as one person is blessed, we are,” she said. “It was worth every bit of it, whether that’s a vehicle driving by or someone walking through, as long as one person gets that blessing, it was all worth it.”
Anyone is welcome to attend church services, which take place Sundays at 11 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m., Meddings said, and those who are struggling or lost are encouraged to reach out.
Meddings and Dingess also said they hope to be out in the community more often, with the possibility of hosting Christmas and Easter events in Fort Gay in the future.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.