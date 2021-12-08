FORT GAY — Following the discovery of missing holiday decorations, Fort Gay Mayor Joetta Hatfield informed the public via Facebook that there would be no Christmas display at the town’s old high school from the city, but community members are allowed to set up their own displays as long as they are appropriate.
Hatfield announced in a Facebook post Friday morning that after city workers began setting up holiday decorations, they noticed many were missing.
Though she was unsure at first if the display would be set up due to ongoing construction of the old Fort Gay High School, Hatfield said they had received permission to go ahead with the festive decorations and only found out the decorations were missing, likely stolen, afterwards.
“Wasn’t sure decorations could even be displayed this year, but thanks to Coalfield Development they gave us the green light. However, the reason for no Decorations is due to theft!” the post states. “It was discovered after some decorations were already on the lawn that most of the other decorations were missing.”
The post goes on to say the town of Fort Gay does not have the financial ability to replace the stolen items, and Hatfield apologized.
Hatfield said she will do what she can to find who stole the items, and she asked the public for any information about the theft they could provide.
On Monday night, Hatfield, along with Sheila Bowen, went live on Facebook to show community members they had set up a small display on the stage of the high school’s lawn with some remaining decorations.
“We wanted y’all to be able to have something and we couldn’t stand that the town looked so dark and gloomy,” Bowen said.
Hatfield invited community members to set up their own displays on the lawn as long as they are kid-friendly.
The decorations housed by the city include personalized ornaments typically placed on the town’s trees during the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony each year.
Hatfield told viewers those ornaments were not among the stolen items and they have been moved for safe keeping.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.