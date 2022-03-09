One man’s dream of becoming a country music star is on track after signing with a Tennessee music studio in early March.
Fort Gay resident Austin Adkins, 27, signed with Spin Doctors Music Group based in Nashville, Tennessee and will soon begin working on creating music for all ears.
Adkins said he’s a country singer, but he likes to incorporate blues and rock into his music, too.
He said he became interested in music as a teen because he struggled making friends in school.
“One of the only escapes that I had was music,” Adkins said. “I love George Strait, I love Black Poison, Green Day, just about anything you can understand. And, eventually I got the bright idea that music makes me feel better, maybe I can help other people feel better.”
Once he decided to play guitar, Adkins said he spent six months using all his free time to practice. He said people would ask him how long he had been playing, estimating he’d been playing for years, and Adkins would surprise them by saying he only needed a few months to learn the instrument.
Adkins put music on the back burner for a few years and moved to Tennessee to be a painter around 18-years-old. After spending three years there, he decided it was time to focus on music.
Adkins picked up a job working from home and was able to dedicate more time to his music, and now plays gigs with some friends. Kyle Engle is the lead guitarist, Nathan Arnold is the bassist and Timothy Hall is the drummer.
In early 2020, Adkins said he almost signed with a different music group, but he was worried about the time and performance quotas they were expecting. Looking back, Adkins said it was a blessing in disguise because of the COVID-19 pandemic causing most possible shows to be delayed or completely canceled.
Now signed with Spin Doctors Music Group, Adkins said he hopes to have a few singles or even his first album completed after one year, and he hopes to perform and continue songwriting as his career evolves.
He also hopes to continue working with his current band members — if they want, he said.
When asked his favorite part of performing, Adkins said he loves seeing people get into the music and up dancing.
“I just like seeing other people get out and have fun, that’s the best part,” he said. “Watching everybody let loose is great because it doesn’t matter where you’re playing at, whenever people start dancing and singing along, you know you’re doing your job.”
Adkins said he has no set performances currently, but he looks forward to performing in the future.