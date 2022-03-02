FORT GAY — Daniel Ricks has been teaching general music and choir at Fort gay K-8 for three years now, and he said he has enjoyed meeting students and using different ways to teach them music
“My favorite part of this job is getting to know the students,” Ricks said. “There are quite the characters that run around this school. Getting to know the ins and out of these students and finding ways to get music across to them, I really love that part.”
Ricks is originally from Roane County and taught at Roane County High School for five years before moving to Huntington and beginning work in Wayne County schools.
Since he started in the 2019-20 school year, Ricks has only been teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ricks said while teaching during a pandemic has had its difficulties, he has learned to utilize technology more and tried to work around the struggles students may have faced during virtual learning, such as internet accessibility.
Ricks said one of the perks of utilizing technology has been recording what would normally be in-person concerts and posting them on YouTube. Through this method, students and their families are able to go back and watch the concert and their own performances possibly years down the road.
“Honestly, I think it’s a great idea because these students have something like a keepsake, that no matter where they move to or what type of disaster may strike at the home, they will always have documented proof and something to look back on,” he said.
Ricks said teaching high school students is different from middle-schoolers and younger children for a variety of reasons.
In his time at Fort gay K-8, he has had to get creative on keeping students engaged in what they are learning. Over the last couple years, Ricks said he has had to weigh whether he wanted the music to be more challenging for students, or more fun so that they would stay interested.
One way Ricks decided to keep students engaged during the 2021-22 school year was to put on a Polar Express experience for the students. The choir classes learned the song, “Believe” from The Polar Express movie, and with tickets, a follow the leader train and hot chocolate, younger students were able to see how middle school choir worked and hopefully, Ricks said, be interested in joining later on.
“The young kids that were watching hopefully got to see what middle school choir was like and have that good memory early on so that hopefully it builds the program in the future,” he said.
Ricks is hopeful that concerts will be able to take place in person during next school year, but he hopes to grow the Polar Express experience for students to enjoy before the holidays as well.
Even though all education is important, Rick said, he believes music education, along with arts in general, is important for students because it can be an emotional outlet and a hobby.
“We know that life can get pretty difficult sometimes,” he said. “And a lot of people when they’re in that difficult time, they’re turning to things like music and for them to have a constructive outlet for something that can be very emotional or can just be a hobby, that’s a good place to focus your energy.”
Currently, Ricks’ choir classes are preparing for an All County concert where all middle school choirs will come together to perform. The concert will take place at 6:30 p.m. March 25 at Spring Valley High School and Ricks said this is his first time participating in the All County concert for Wayne County, so he is excited to see everyone come together.