FORT GAY — A new fitness facility will be available to grades 5-8 and teachers at Fort Gay Prek-8 later this semester after the school received $3,000 from the West Virginia Department of Economic Development.
The Wayne County school was presented with the check Tuesday, Nov. 2 by Wayne County Del. Joshua Booth.
Physical Education teacher Jeremy Bennett said he hopes the athletic training facility is another reason why students choose to come to school.
“Every kids needs one reason why they get up out of bed and get convinced that they should come to school,” he said. “Every kid has to have something to motivate them to get up and get out of bed, and if this is the thing that does it and it helps them keep their grades up and stay in school, then that’s awesome. That’s what we want.”
The center will include primarily weightlifting gear and cardio equipment which students and teachers can utilize during their physical education classes or during free periods and lunches.
While the facility is expected to be completed by December, Bennett said the school will start formal curriculums utilizing the space in the second semester.
Bennett said the facility will also help young athletes at the school who are not able to travel to Tolsia High School or other areas.
When it comes to athletes, Bennett said, there are some that travel to Kentucky to play sports because Fort Gay PreK-8 did not have exercise equipment. He is hopeful the new facility will allow more athletes to train on site.
Assistant principal Shawn Ross said the facility will also hopefully help with teacher retention, as it gives the teachers a free opportunity to exercise during their free time if they choose.
Mary Lou Perry, director of federal programs, said the facility will be a good resource for the local community, and the goal is to promote both physical and emotional wellness.
“Our goal is to continue to support our students, staff and community by addressing the importance of daily physical activity and continue focusing on mental health and social-emotional wellness.”
The facility will include a television with safety instructions and will allow use of teaching in the facility. Each pieace of equipment will also have instructions on how to properly and safely use the equipment.
Students will not be permitted to be in the facility without a teacher present.
Booth thanked West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, Speaker of the House of Delegates Roger Hanshaw, Chairman of the House of Delegates Eric Householder, and the Fort Gay PreK-8 staff who has helped or will continue to help finalize the athletic facility. Booth said any physical activity for children is good, and he is glad he was able to help get funding for the community.
“Physical activity is more critical now than ever before,” he said. “So if a kid can come in here and go to gym class and get it out, get worn out, relieve all that stress, that’ll be good for them.”