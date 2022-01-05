FORT GAY — On Dec. 22, 2021, $5,000 was given to the town of Fort Gay from a local businessman to replace holiday decorations that were stolen earlier this year, making the town mayor’s only Christmas wish come true.
Chris Miller, owner of Dutch Miller Kia in Barboursville, presented the town with the check from himself, his mother U.S. Rep. Carol Miller and Dutch Miller Chevrolet after learning the town’s decorations had been stolen out of the former Fort Gay High School.
“I just couldn’t believe it,” said Mayor Joetta Hatfield. “You could say my only Christmas wish came true because I want to be able to decorate the lawn and replace what we lost so my wish came true.”
Hatfield and community member Sheila Bowen discovered the decorations had been stolen Dec. 2 when attempting to set up a light display and Christmas trees on the old Fort Gay High School lawn.
Since the building has been unoccupied since 2013, Hatfield said, multiple windows and locks on the high school have been broken over the years, and there are currently no leads as to who stole the decorations or when they were taken.
Miller said when he heard the news, there was no hesitation for what he felt needed to be done.
“It was a no-brainer in my mind,” Miller said. “It’s Christmas and for somebody to do that is just dumbfounding to me, and I just took it upon myself to help them fix the problem.”
Hatfield estimated about $6,000 worth of items had been stolen, included 15 inflatables, string lights and tinsel. The town usually decorates four trees with memorial ornaments, which luckily, she said, were not taken.
Fort Gay resident Irene Lowe donated $200 to the town, and an anonymous donor contributed another $1,000, Hatfield said, so the town has more than enough to replace everything lost.
Hatfield said it was too late in the month to buy decorations and set up the displays for Christmas 2021, but next year, the high school lawn will be shining bright.
“For next year, we’ve got people that are already excited and ready to get planning,” she said. “And we’re just going to come back bigger and better.”
