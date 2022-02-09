FORT GAY — The Town of Fort Gay recently revealed plans for a large water system improvement overall plan to would improve water services in the area.
Within the large project, officials pulled a small part of the large-scale project that could individually improve sections of town services values at $1 million.
The first part of the overall improvement plan would be to move a tank’s location to increase water pressure in the immediate area of the former Fort Gay High School and current Coalfield Development project.
Jessie Parker of S&S Engineers explained the benefits of the tank project to commissioners during a recent meeting.
“Knowing what we presented previously (the large project plan) was a big gulp, Mayor (Joetta) Hatfield and I met to take a look at things and see how we could cut that initial cost,” Parker said. “What we are wanting to do is address an immediate need that can be pulled from that larger project.”
Addressing water pressure issues first would be a key in continues improvements according to Parker.
The $1 million initial task would be to replace a 250,000 gallon capacity tank that is more than 40 years old, replace it with a 200,000 gallon capacity tank and move it up the hill from the downtown portion of Fort Gay to help increase water pressure.
Parker explained that moving the tank just 100 feet could help supply better pressure levels to much of the central part of town, including but not limited to Fort Gay PreK-8 and the former Fort Gay High School, which is the current site of a Coalfield Development project.
According to Hatfield, the main goal is to receive funding help from the county to help better service Fort Gay residents. This initial project could be a necessary help to further move into the other aspects of the large-scale one.
She also said it is necessary to further the already funded Coalfield project, as there is currently not enough water pressure to run a sprinkler system or other necessities for the future residential and community site.
Director Brandon Dennison wrote a letter of support for the water project to accompany the proposal presented to commissioners.
The project would also help to ensure fire rescue would have the correct pressure to operate in the event of a fire.