FORT GAY — Four men have been arrested on different charges in Wayne County, three of whom were taken into custody at a residence known as the “trap house,” according to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson.
The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit and Wayne County road patrol deputies searched the residence and located Lonnie “Noah” Christenson hiding behind a refrigerator. He had outstanding warrants for burglary, accessory before the fact and receiving and transferring stolen property.
The warrants were issued after a house was broken into in Prichard last week.
Christensen and his father, Lonnie Lee Christenson, were both charged during the investigation. Stolen property from the break-in was recovered at their residence. Lonnie Lee Christenson was arrested Friday.
Lonnie “Noah” Christensen is also charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and pseudoephedrine.
Michael “Mikey” Pennington was arrested for two DRC revocations, and Carl “Edmond” Mounts was arrested for a probation violation. Stolen property from a separate incident was also recovered from the house.