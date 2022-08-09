WAYNE — Brown’s Veterinary Services will be changing locations as well as adopting a new name at the end of August.
Four Paws Veterinary Associates will now be located at 600 McGinnis Drive in Wayne — the building that formerly housed a kidney dialysis center.
The new location is only about 100 yards away from the current location and still located in the Walmart plaza.
The current facility will be closed Aug. 22-26 to help facilitate the move.
Appointments will begin in the new building starting Monday, Aug. 29, and an open house to celebrate the grand opening will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.
The grand opening event will give customers the opportunity to tour the new facility as well as have access to the complete staff who will answer any questions or concerns. There will also be hot dogs and “wag bags” along with multiple veterinary product vendors on site.
According to a statement by ownership, the location will provide private parking, a much larger waiting room, a dedicated client bathroom located in the waiting area and larger exam rooms.
“We know change is hard and we hope that being this close to our previous location will help reduce anxiety,” the statement said on Facebook. “This move will allow us to better serve our clients and their furry family members.”
Despite the business name change, ownership or the way the clinic conducts business will not change. All staff will be the same.
“There are no words to express the appreciation for your support and trust in us over the years. Without every one of you this opportunity would not be possible. We know this location will provide everyone with a much better experience,” the statement continued.
Customers are urged to be on the lookout for a new Facebook page and website, which will provide more information in the coming weeks.
For more information, call Four Paws Veterinary Associates at 304-272-6200.