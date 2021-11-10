HUNTINGTON — United Way of the River Cities has announced the recipients of the 2021 Big Cover Up awards and four schools located in Wayne County are among those chosen.
The Big Cover Up started nearly 20 years ago as a partnership between United Way of the River Cities and Advantage Toyota. Local schools in Cabell, Lincoln, Mason and Wayne counties in West Virginia and Lawrence County, Ohio, were invited to apply for this match-based grant program to help fund a school project.
“We are grateful to our donors and Advantage Toyota to be able to provide $16,000 in funds to local schools to help local students with the greatest unmet needs,” said Lara Lawson, director of community impact at United Way. “The projects selected for funding must show significant student involvement to give students a real experience in volunteerism and fundraising to serve the community. These projects focus on providing warm clothing items to students, which is the donors’ goal for these funds.”
The 2020 Recipients of the Big Cover Up Grants:
Huntington High School’s Operation Best organization and Career Awareness class in Cabell County — awarded $2,000 to provide hoodies for HHS students and coats for Playmates Preschool students.
Symmes Valley High School’s Student Council in Lawrence County — awarded $1,750 to provide winter clothes and food to feeder elementary students.
Fairland High School’s BETA Club in Lawrence County — awarded $1,750 to provide clothes, coats and shoes to Fairland East and Fairland West elementary students.
South Point High School’s Rho Kappa and Student Council in Lawrence County — awarded $2,000 to provide winter clothes and Christmas gifts to feeder elementary students.
Dawson Bryant High School’s Mu Alpha Theta and Christian Youth Association in Lawrence County — awarded $2,000 to provide winter attire to Dawson Bryant HS students.
Crum PK-8’s Beta Club in Wayne County — awarded $1,000 to provide coats to students at the school.
Wayne Elementary School’s 5th Graders active in Communities in Schools — awarded $2,000 to purchase winter attire and provide holiday meal boxes for students and their families.
Spring Valley High School’s SVHS Softball Team, ROTC and Student Council in Wayne County — awarded $2,000 to purchase winter clothing for students at Spring Valley HS and feeder schools in Wayne.
Lavalette Elementary School Junior Beta Club in Wayne County — awarded $1,500 to provide winter coats and boots for students at the school.