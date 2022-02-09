Fun Fitness Family Challenge underway Wayne County News Feb 9, 2022 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHARLESTON — The Charleston-based Fun Fitness Foundation Inc. is sponsoring the 2022 Fun Fitness Family Challenge for all West Virginia residents, with a cash prize incentive.Those taking the Fun Fitness Family Challenge can vie to win a $100 cash prize for their family.To enter:“Like” the Fun Fitness Foundation page on Facebook and Instagram.Message or email a video with your family’s last name and city.In the video, show yourself doing your favorite at-home fun fitness activity with your family and tell why fitness is important to you (one-minute video limit).Video submissions will be accepted through Tuesday, Feb. 15. Judges will pick the best entry video and the winner will be announced on social media on Wednesday, Feb. 16.Visit @FunFitnessFoundation on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more information and updates or call/text 681-234-KIDS (5437) or email Funfitnessfoundation@gmail.com for more details. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLUCIAN GLEN THOMPSONWayne County man facing child sex abuse chargesLawsuit accuses Playmates employee of striking childCrum steps down as Tolsia football coach2 arrested on drug charges in Wayne CountyDoug Reynolds announces bid for Wayne County CommissionHAYLEY JO ANN HENSELY GARMENALLEN HELMSTETLERJACKIE LEE FERGUSON "JACK"CHRISTINA WHITE Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries PHYLLIS JEAN RAMEY BLANKENSHIP LUCIAN GLEN THOMPSON ALLEN HELMSTETLER QUENTIN JAJUAN EVANS HAYLEY JO ANN HENSELY GARMEN JOHN CHARLES PERRY CHRISTINA WHITE JAMES M. DANIELS GLENVILLE WAYNE PERRY APRIL DAWN PRATER ESTEP