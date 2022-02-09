Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The Charleston-based Fun Fitness Foundation Inc. is sponsoring the 2022 Fun Fitness Family Challenge for all West Virginia residents, with a cash prize incentive.

Those taking the Fun Fitness Family Challenge can vie to win a $100 cash prize for their family.

To enter:

  • “Like” the Fun Fitness Foundation page on Facebook and Instagram.
  • Message or email a video with your family’s last name and city.
  • In the video, show yourself doing your favorite at-home fun fitness activity with your family and tell why fitness is important to you (one-minute video limit).

Video submissions will be accepted through Tuesday, Feb. 15. Judges will pick the best entry video and the winner will be announced on social media on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Visit @FunFitnessFoundation on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more information and updates or call/text 681-234-KIDS (5437) or email Funfitnessfoundation@gmail.com for more details.

