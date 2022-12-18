Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington will begin accepting applications Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, for its next Healthy Communities Initiative, which provides grant funding opportunities to 501(c)(3) nonprofits with a health-focused mission.

“Our Foundation partners with teams that have the passion and determination to make a lasting impact on the health of our community,” said Janell Ray, chief executive officer of the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, in a news release. “We view health in a holistic way and support programs that address physical, behavioral, social, emotional and spiritual needs.”

