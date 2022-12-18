HUNTINGTON — The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington will begin accepting applications Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, for its next Healthy Communities Initiative, which provides grant funding opportunities to 501(c)(3) nonprofits with a health-focused mission.
“Our Foundation partners with teams that have the passion and determination to make a lasting impact on the health of our community,” said Janell Ray, chief executive officer of the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, in a news release. “We view health in a holistic way and support programs that address physical, behavioral, social, emotional and spiritual needs.”
Healthy Communities grants support both health and wellness and capacity building projects that align with the foundation’s mission to foster systemic change and empower individuals to lead lives of optimal health, self-reliance and self-respect.
The funding initiative is open to eligible organizations with programs that support residents within the Foundation’s service area, which consists of Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, western Putnam and Wayne counties in West Virginia; Boyd, Carter, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence, Martin and Pike counties in Kentucky; and Gallia, Lawrence and Scioto counties in Ohio.