Emily Smith, right, hands Billie Ransbottom a coffee and ice cream combo as Austin’s Ice Cream at The Market hosts “Ice Cream for Breakfast,” a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State, on Feb. 5 in Huntington.
A customer orders a “Houdini,” a Trix cereal milkshake, as Austin’s Ice Cream at The Market hosts “Ice Cream for Breakfast,” a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State, on Feb. 5 in Huntington.
Destiny Potter, right, hands Seth Ransbottom his order as Austin’s Ice Cream at The Market hosts “Ice Cream for Breakfast,” a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State, on Feb. 5 in Huntington.
Emily Smith hands over a customer’s order as Austin’s Ice Cream at The Market hosts “Ice Cream for Breakfast,” a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State, on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — People of all ages enjoyed ice cream for breakfast Saturday as part of a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State.
Austin’s Ice Cream at The Market, located in downtown Huntington, hosted the “Ice Cream for Breakfast” fundraiser Saturday morning. In addition to ice cream and breakfast treats, participants could watch cartoons and sample coffee and hot cocoa as they celebrated National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day.
Twenty-five percent of the proceeds from Saturday’s event will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State.
Incorporated in Cabell County in 1974, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State provides one-on-one relationships for children with community volunteers in Cabell and Wayne counties in West Virginia; Boyd, Greenup and Carter counties in Kentucky; and Lawrence County in Ohio. The organization plans to expand to Mason, Putnam and Kanawha counties in West Virginia this year.