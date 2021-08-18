HUNTINGTON — Local Arby’s employees chose to help a few animals in need with a donation.
Arby’s employees of the 29th Street exit store donated $3,500 to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter on Tuesday. The store collected the donations and chose the charity.
Mary Spears, the area supervisor for Arby’s in Huntington, said stores within the franchise, which is called Attitude Equals Success, support charities within their communities like this about twice a year. The franchise has a foundation in order to donate the funds.
“Animals is definitely near and dear to our hearts … We all are animal lovers,” Spears said.
She said a few employees have adopted pets from the shelter.
Courtney Proctor Cross, the executive director of the shelter, said the nonprofit organization has not decided yet how it will use the funds, but there are some wish list options on the table. She said a new camera system is needed at the shelter, and the shelter has discussed installing music speakers in the kennel to help the dogs relax.
“We’re just really appreciative of the donation, and we are always trying to make improvements to the shelter, to the physical plant as well as to the way that we’re able to take care of the animals,” she said.
“We chose the shelter because there are a lot of animals in need. There’s a lot of help that Courtney needs down here to keep this going,” said Tammy Henderson, who was the general manager of the 29th Street exit Arby’s when employees chose to support the shelter and was present Tuesday.
Cross said the shelter has recently reopened to volunteers. With the rise of the COVID-19 delta variant, volunteers must wear a mask while inside the shelter, she said. In order to volunteer, visit https://hcwas.givepulse.com and fill out the required form. After creating an account, volunteers can use an app to keep up with shelter events and their volunteer hours.
Another fundraising effort for the animal shelter is also underway. Debra Elliotte recently founded an endowment fund for the shelter by way of the Foundation for the Tri-State Communities. She has previously volunteered with the shelter but wanted to give back to the organization in a bigger way.
Elliotte said she wanted to create an endowment to support the shelter with its annual fundraising. She said the fund is an unrestricted endowment, meaning funds are given to the shelter annually and can be used as the shelter sees fit. Cross said it may be a few years before the shelter is able to use those funds.
Over the next five years, the endowment must raise $10,000, Elliotte said. Anyone who would like to make a donation can mail checks to: 855 Central Ave., Suite 300, P.O. Box 2096, Ashland, Ky. Note in the memo line that the check is for the animal shelter endowment.
For those who would like to volunteer to further help the endowment, contact Elliotte via email at debra.elliotte@gmail.com.