Operating restaurants runs in Diana “Gabby” Sotelo’s blood, making it an easy decision for the 19-year-old to open her own in Lavalette over the weekend.

Gabby’s 152 Tortilla Street, located at 4701 W.Va. 152, opened Friday, Aug. 5 and features authentic Mexican cuisine with a jam-packed and diverse menu.

