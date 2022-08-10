Operating restaurants runs in Diana “Gabby” Sotelo’s blood, making it an easy decision for the 19-year-old to open her own in Lavalette over the weekend.
Gabby’s 152 Tortilla Street, located at 4701 W.Va. 152, opened Friday, Aug. 5 and features authentic Mexican cuisine with a jam-packed and diverse menu.
“I feel like we have something for everyone here,” she said. “There are so many different options and combinations available. The menu is pretty big.”
The location, an extension of West Tenampa located in West Huntington, is Sotelo’s first-time running a business on her own, but she says she isn’t worried since she has been around the atmosphere her whole life.
“I was taught by the very best, I grew up in a restaurant, so I know what it takes,” she said. “My dad has taught me since I was a little about running things and how to be independent and put myself out there — so it just makes sense that I would want to follow in his footsteps.”
Sotelo’s dad, Don, used to own the Lavalette location in the past when it was a Tenampa, as well as some other locations in the Tri-State over the years, but when COVID-19 hit, the decision to close the others and focus on the West Huntington location was made to better serve customers.
Don originally came from North Carolina, telling Gabby the reason he came to West Virginia to open a business was the welcome sign the state used to have hanging.
“Dad said he saw the sign that said ‘open for business’ and that made him want to come here and open one,” Sotelo said. “So, we moved to West Virginia and he did.”
When deciding what to name the reopened Lavalette location, Sotelo said her dad suggested putting her name on it.
The name, Gabby, isn’t Sotelo’s actual name, but she said everyone has called her that for years.
“When I was little, I would always come out and talk, yap and gab with customers — so Gabby just kind of stuck,” she said.
Opening weekend was a busy one, according to Sotelo, something she is very thankful for.
“We have stayed busy every evening so far and I am just very thankful for the support,” she said. “It’s been crazy, but I love it! I get such an adrenaline rush and just love doing this.”
Gabby’s 152 Tortilla Street is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.