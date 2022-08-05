Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

GabbyTortilla

Gabby's 152 Tortilla Street Mexican restaurant is located at 4701 W.Va. 152 and is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.  

LAVALETTE — If you are looking for somewhere new to eat in Wayne County this weekend, a restaurant featuring authentic Mexican food opened Friday and will be open seven days a week moving forward.

Gabby's 152 Tortilla Street, located at 4701 W.Va. 152, replaces previously owned Marvin's Tenampa Restaurant with new owner Gabby Sotelo.

