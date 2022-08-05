Gabby's 152 Tortilla Street opens in Lavalette Wayne County News Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Aug 5, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Gabby's 152 Tortilla Street Mexican restaurant is located at 4701 W.Va. 152 and is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LAVALETTE — If you are looking for somewhere new to eat in Wayne County this weekend, a restaurant featuring authentic Mexican food opened Friday and will be open seven days a week moving forward.Gabby's 152 Tortilla Street, located at 4701 W.Va. 152, replaces previously owned Marvin's Tenampa Restaurant with new owner Gabby Sotelo.Hours are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday, with Friday, Aug. 5, being the first official day.For more information, check out Gabby's 152 Tortilla Street on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100080302838805. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Restaurant Tenampa Restaurant Catering Owner Moving Food Sotelo Wayne County Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Follow Nikki Dotson Merritt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGabby's 152 Tortilla Street opens in LavaletteGreat Outdoors Marine in Lavalette sold to employeeWayne County Fair begins Thursday at Camden ParkHobert M. Sr. HundleyPhyllis Louise BlankenshipWayne County’s Austin Adkins to celebrate release of new singleSenator donates $10,000 each to Kenova, Ceredo fireNorman Mansfield LucasWayne County man accused of starting six firesBluegrass festival in memorial of Colt Adams set to begin Aug. 3 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Timothy Gary James Joel Preston Thacker Phyllis Louise Blankenship Robert Chapman Chiarenzelli Lula Faye Glass Hobert M. Sr. Hundley Norman Mansfield Lucas Elmo Cantrell Glenda Runyon Phyllis Louise Blankenship