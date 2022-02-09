WAYNE — Grow Wayne West Virginia kicked off the 2022 gardening season Tuesday night, welcoming community members to learn about growing and sustaining their own gardens from beginning to end.
The program received a grant from ACCESS WV through Grow Appalachia which will allow families to learn about soil nutrition, planting, harvesting timelines and more as they grow their own produce.
Leah Fitzgerald, site coordinator for Grow Wayne, said the program is great for families who want to learn about growing organic foods either to sell or to feed themselves.
“Basically, it is a program that helps community members grow gardens so if they want to grow a home garden for themselves and their family or to sell it at markets or community, or just share with their neighbors,” Fitzgerald said. “We also help people start community gardens and things like that so it doesn’t just have to be in your backyard, it can be whatever your vision is.”
Though the first meeting took place Tuesday, Feb. 8, Grow Wayne is still accepting applications through its Facebook page.
Lacy Ferguson, co-owner of Twelvepole Trading Post and the Wayne resident who helped write the grant for the Grow Wayne program, said she is excited to get started.
Grow Wayne will also be providing resources to participants to assist in growing, varying from starter seeds, to fertilizer, to organic pesticides.
Ferguson said the program only has resources for the first 30 people who sign up, but she hopes anyone interested in organic gardening reaches out.
“We want everyone who’s interested in organic gardening to reach out to us for sure,” she said. “We have room for them to some degree, some people it will just be remote learning but for the first 30 people who are committed and sign up, they will get the materials and hands-on support as well.”
Ferguson said she is excited to have more people dedicated to growing produce and she hopes whether they are lifetime growers or those just getting started that everyone can finish the program having learned something new.
Adult Health Educator Lisa Bell said anyone is welcome to join the program, which will last about 6 months from the first meeting to discussions after harvest time.
Bell said the goal is to address food insecurity in Wayne County.
“We address food insecurity by using community gardens and farming, teaching people how to grow their own gardens to help create a healthy community and a food system for our people,” Bell said. “We have built a community over the years, and we’re also able to bring about healthy access to local people by helping them to create a sustainable program.”