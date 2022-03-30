breaking Garretts Creek closed as crews battle brush fire By NIKKI DOTSON MERRITT ndotson@hdmediallc.com Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Mar 30, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 2 Buy Now Garretts Creek in Wayne is shut down as multiple crews battle a brush fire in Wayne County. Nikki Dotson Merritt | Wayne County News Smoke envelops northern Wayne as multiple crews battle a brush fire located on Garretts Creek in Wayne County. Nikki Dotson Merritt | Wayne County News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WAYNE – A road is closed down as multiple emergency and fire crews are on the scene of an out of control brush fire in Wayne County.The northern end of Garretts Creek Road, located off U.S. 152, is currently closed due to multiple fires, with one burning near the intersection the Right Fork of Garretts Creek and Garretts Creek.Wayne County 911 Dispatchers confirmed there are multiple fires in the area, and smoke has been reported from northern Wayne all the way to the Dixon area of Lavalette.The cause of the fire(s) is not currently available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Garretts Creek Brush Fire Wayne County Fire Crew Wayne Road Dispatcher Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Follow Nikki Dotson Merritt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDollar General coming to RadnorWayne County Commission candidate: Travis Thompson (R)Police searching for man accused of making terroristic threatsFry signs to play golf at ConcordCivil charges dropped against those in bus garage theft investigationRUBY J. WATTSWayne County Commission candidate: Doug Reynolds (R)Fort Gay man signs with Nashville labelWayne County Board of Education District 4 candidate: Johnita JacksonWILLIAM E. HARDIN ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries ABBY RANDALL CLARK RUBY J. WATTS WILLIAM E. HARDIN PILAR A. HARRISON MICHAEL JOE KENDALL TROY DELL STALEY WOODROW “WOODY” QUEEN MICHAEL WADE MATHIS JANET I. HANSHAW JO ANN SMITH CANTERBURY