WAYNE – A road is closed down as multiple emergency and fire crews are on the scene of an out of control brush fire in Wayne County.

The northern end of Garretts Creek Road, located off U.S. 152, is currently closed due to multiple fires, with one burning near the intersection the Right Fork of Garretts Creek and Garretts Creek.

Wayne County 911 Dispatchers confirmed there are multiple fires in the area, and smoke has been reported from northern Wayne all the way to the Dixon area of Lavalette.

The cause of the fire(s) is not currently available.

