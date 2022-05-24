WAYNE — Alumni of all ages gathered at their alma mater Saturday to celebrate Wayne High School’s All Class Reunion by walking the updated halls, visiting with former classmates and reliving their time at the school.
Attendees were offered tours of the school, newly renovated in the last few years; cake and refreshments; memorabilia showcases and more during the three-hour event.
This year’s reunion was extra special in that the school also celebrated 100 years of existence, having opened in 1922.
Principal Sara Stapleton said she was so honored to be a part of the event.
“This is a fantastic turnout, it’s really nice to see the different generations and everyone come together,” she said.
There were nearly 130 attendees, with more estimated that did not sign in.
Of those 130 was the oldest WHS graduate present, Phyllis Endicott Perry, who graduated in 1942.
Perry said she felt it was important to get out while she is still able.
“You know, I came because I could,” she said. “I think it’s important to come out to these things as you get older.”
She said she definitely remembers the amount of stairs she used to walk during her time at WHS as well as her home economics class.
“It is important for our younger generations to come out to events like this because it helps them keep in touch with both their elders and their former peers,” Perry said. “It’s just good to get out and relive some of the memories because getting older gets here before you know it.”
Stapleton echoed the sentiment, and said she encourages younger graduates to come out in the future.
“You find out where you came from,” Stapleton said. “You can explore those connections that you didn’t know you had.”
Teacher Robert Thompson, who helped organize the event, said he was pleased with the amount of people who came out, but also hopes to see more younger alumni in future crowds.
“You know, you see a lot of the older graduates come out and that’s great, but I would love to see more people from my class, from younger classes come out and see the history here,” he said.
Stapleton said the history of WHS is so much more than a school to her, so celebrating 100 years is something meaningful.
“This is exciting for me because, actually my great-grandfather was the custodian at the old high school, so when I walk the hallways I see four generations of my family here and so I feel honored that I get to be a part of that history,” she said.
A committee consisting of Mary Sword, Pate Parsons Mount, Dwayne Wallace, Steve Stapleton, Bernard and Pauline Adkins, Dwayne and Valerie Blankenship as well as others assisted with the setup and planning of the event