HUNTINGTON — The February 2021 ice storm that took out power for weeks is still fresh on many people’s minds, says Jason “Slim” Ball, parts and power equipment manager for Kenny Queen’s Hardware in Huntington.
“In a typical year we would sell about 10 to 20 generators, but after the ice storm that hit on Feb. 13, 2021, we sold about 200 in a week,” he said. “They were going out as fast as we could get them in.”
Ball says there is still a shortage of generators.
“We are just now seeing some come in that we ordered last year,” he said.
Generator sales have skyrocketed amid concerns of more frequent severe weather events. The United States suffered 383 electricity disturbances last year, according to the number of incidents required to be reported to the U.S. Department of Energy. That figure is up from 141 in 2016, according to the data.
“I was without power for 13 straight days myself,” Ball said. “Nobody wants to be without power for that long.”
Others, like Doug Sturgeon from Winfield, West Virginia, experienced a power outage for nearly three weeks.
“I rushed to get (a generator), but had to wait a week for a new shipment to come in,” he said. “I don’t want to go through that type of situation again.”
Ball says many folks in the Tri-State aren’t taking any chances, and that is why they are turning to generators.
“Generac, Briggs & Stratton and Honda are some popular brands, but when that storm hit last year, most people didn’t care, they just needed one, and all brands sold well,” he said.
The vast majority of standby home generators are made by a single company: Generac, a 62-year-old Waukesha, Wisconsin, manufacturer that accounts for roughly 75% of standby home generator sales in the United States. The company reported a net sales increase 50% in 2021.
Ball says there is a lot to consider before buying a generator.
“There are many different types on the market ranging in wattage, run time and price,” he said.
Ball says there are four main types of backup generators: standby, portable, inverter and portable power stations.
He says portable and inverter generators are popular.
“They are easy to transport and can be effective for powering anything from small gadgets to air conditioners,” Ball explained.
Standby generators, which require on-site installation by a certified electrician, can cost thousands of dollars, but they can efficiently power your entire home.
“If the only reason you’re buying a generator is to provide total coverage during a power outage, a standby generator is your best bet,” he said.
If you don’t have the resources necessary for a portable, inverter or standby generator but you still want to make sure you always have the use of your phone during a power outage, a portable power station is a good compromise, he said.
Ball says if you have a portable wheeled unit you don’t want to put it inside your house, and you should have it as far away from the house as possible.
“You don’t even want it under a porch,” he said. “You want it far enough away so you don’t get exposed to gas fumes.”
Generators produce carbon monoxide, a colorless and odorless gas that can result in sickness or death. Generators pose other dangers such as electrocution or fire when used improperly, Ball added.
The U.S. Department of Energy recommends keeping generators outdoors and at least 15 feet away from the home or open windows to keep exhaust fumes from entering the home.
Other recommendations include setting your generator under a “canopy-like structure” to keep it dry, and never touching the generator with wet hands.
Ball says it’s important to follow your generator’s operation and instruction manual.
“I know lots of folks don’t like to read the instruction manuals, but it’s very important you do with generators so that you operate them safely and not damage them,” he said.
The experts at Generac recommend changing the oil filter every time you change the generator’s oil. They also advise that you inspect your air filter regularly, changing the filter every two years or more frequently depending on your environment’s air quality.
For more details on generator safety guidelines, visit the U.S. Department of Energy’s website at energy.gov.