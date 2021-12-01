HUNTINGTON — Even though Giving Tuesday is a big day for donations and spreading generosity, local organizations said they appreciate support all year long.
Giving Tuesday, a nationally recognized day where community support through donations or volunteering is encouraged, kicked off fundraisers and events for local organizations such as the Ronald McDonald House, the Huntington City Mission, River Valley Cares and more. Thought the day is passed, representatives from these organizations say they appreciate support at any time of year.
“Giving Tuesday is of course a great day for the community to show support and we appreciate anything they can do,” said Olivia Zarilla, outreach coordinator for the Ronald McDonald House. “But we appreciate any donations or items people can give year-round, not just around the holidays, because they go towards our families here at the Ronald McDonald House.”
The Ronald McDonald House launched their Facebook fundraising campaign Tuesday with a goal of raising $10,000 to renovate the organization’s playroom to benefit children of all abilities. Though the fundraiser began on Giving Tuesday, Zarilla said it will remain up until they reach their goal.
River Valley Cares, a program through the River Valley Child Development Services that focuses on assisting babies who had prenatal alcohol or illicit drug exposure, is always asking for items to help care for infants, but especially diapers and baby food, said Executive Director of Child Development Services Suzi Brodof.
With a mission to provide services to children and their families, Brodof said River Valley Cares often needs donations which they later redistribute to families in need.
“Part of what we do is also to give to others in the community so we are in need of things to fill our pantry and closets so we can give them to others in the community ... so things like diapers and baby food,” Brodof said.
Huntington City Mission has a fundraiser going to raise $2,000 to provide 1,000 meals to people experiencing homelessness.
Jodi Dowell, public relations and special events coordinator for the Huntington City Mission, said they are grateful for people who contribute to the fundraiser but are open to donations to support the community’s homeless shelter.
“We are an emergency homeless shelter so we are open 24/7 and any monetary donations are always needed,” she said. “But also we take a lot of donations of pretty much anything. We can always use food for our pantry or any hygiene products as well as clothing.”
While not actively participating in Giving Tuesday, the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center is always appreciative of donations to the medical center, the Community Resources and Referral Center (CCRC) and the Fisher House, said public affairs officer Dwayne Rider.
The Medical Center is always in need of individual deodorants, low-blade razors, nonperishable foods, socks and underwear for men and women, and monetary donations that are put towards services such as internet for veterans. Drop-offs can be arranged by calling 304-429-6755, ext. 2952.
The CCRC is in need of items such as gift cards to local restaurants and gas stations; kitchen gadgets such as dish drainers, can openers, toasters, or small microwaves; or cleaning supplies. Donation can be arranged by calling Angela Miller at 304-429-6755, ext. 4601.
The Fisher House welcomes donations such as gift cards for local restaurants, grocery store and gas cards for families staying there. They also can always use house and laundry cleaning supplies, paper products, beverages and microwavable or frozen meals, Rider said.