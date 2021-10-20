CEREDO — The Golden Minds Center for Learning and Development and Golden Treasures Resale Shop opened its doors to the community Friday, giving those who enjoy thrift shopping an opportunity to support the Golden Girl Group Home.
The shop is located at 725 Main St. in Ceredo and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
During the ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Golden Girl Group Home Director Nikki Thomas said this new location will be a wonderful space for the girls in the program to catch up on education, socialize, and learn retail and life skills.
Thomas said the facility could not have come to life without the help of the community and those who contributed.
“I’m so proud of the community and the constituents who made this happen,” she said. “Anyone who gave their time or donated items to us, of course any monetary donations, all of it is appreciated.”
The Golden Girl Group Home is an organization that focuses on helping 12- to 18-year-old girls who have suffered from sexual abuse and neglect.
The new facility will provide a safe space for Golden Girl Group Home members, Thomas said. The facility includes a classroom area where skilled tutors will be able to assist those who are behind in their education, and a recreational room where events can be hosted.
The recreational room also includes a kitchen, so those passing through the program can learn how to bake and cook.
Golden Girl Virginia Eagle said she is grateful for the opportunities the Golden Girl Group Home has provided, and she is looking forward to working in the resale shop.
Eagle thanked all those who donated to the facility, whether it was time, money or items to be resold, and said the Golden Minds Center will help her better her future.
“If it wasn’t for the donors, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do and we wouldn’t have what we have today,” she said. “I just want to say thank you to everyone. My dream is to work with special-needs kids, and now I believe my dreams will come true.”
Ceredo Mayor Paul Billups also spoke at the ribbon-cutting ceremony and told attendees that the new facility is a great addition to the town.
Now when people want to thrift shop, they can support a good cause that is assisting young girls as they transition into adulthood, Billups said.
“This is a perfect example of a partnership transitioning a blighted neighborhood into a very productive one,” he said. “Additionally, it’s a great step forward for the Golden Girl Group Home because it gives the students training that they can use after graduating from high school instead of being set loose in the world as most of us were with little direction.”
The Golden Treasures Resale Shop is accepting donations that can be dropped off during business hours. Those with questions about what can and cannot be donated can contact Nikki Thomas at 304-939-5726.