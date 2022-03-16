CEREDO — Golden Girls Group Home received approval for renovations to living facilities in order to provide more privacy and better storage facilities for recreational equipment.
Director Nikki Thomas asked the council to grant her permission to put covered roof structures on the buildings during Ceredo’s Town Council meeting March. 7.
Additionally, expanding the garage would allow lawn equipment and recreational equipment to be placed in the garage, enhancing the look of the property, Thomas said.
“We want to put an extension on it (the garage) for more room for equipment and storage,” Thomas said. “For our lawn equipment, lawn mowers or weed eaters, things like that to keep up with our property.”
Councilman Stanley Fink expressed concerns over the amount of recreational equipment and other materials which have been left outside and look unappealing, and Thomas assured the expansion of the garage would help remedy the situation.
Thomas said the excess of equipment is partially due to the generous community and grants. Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, funding has been brought in and people have donated outside recreational equipment so that Golden Girls members could stay active and get out into the community in a safe way.
Ceredo Mayor Paul Billups said he understands construction will take time, but asked Thomas to return to the April council meeting with a progress update. Billups also told Thomas the garage could not be any closer to the sidewalk than the buildings around it, which Thomas assured would not happen.
Thomas also told the board the Golden Treasures Resale Shop has been successful bringing individuals to Ceredo and funding programs for the 34 girls involved in the Golden Girls Group Home.
In other business:
The council discussed West Virginia’s opioid trial, where Ceredo is expected to receive roughly $148,000. The council noted a committee will be formed to disperse the funds as needed, and Billups said he hopes to put some funding into local police and fire departments.
Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department Chief Robbie Robson told the council Ceredo VFD had almost 800 EMS phone calls and about 350 fire calls during 2021. Robson said this is an uptick compared to previous years, but the increase is primarily due to the ice storm and flooding from February and March.
The next Ceredo City Council meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. April 4.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.