HUNTINGTON — Stephen Maynard joined the Goodwill Industries team in May, but he had no idea that a few months later he would be recognized for his personality and given the opportunity to be CEO for a day.
Gina Browning, director of marketing and social media for Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area Inc., said she walked into the Lavalette location one day and was immediately greeted by Maynard’s warm welcome.
“He’s just a ball of energy. I went into our Lavalette store and he was so excited. He was welcoming, and he had no idea who I was, and he was just very engaging,” Browning said. “And I came back and I said, ‘There is a guy there and he is just great. He’s so full of energy and talks to you, and I love that.’ You can tell he’s happy and he likes it.”
Maynard was recognized in early September as the company’s Mission Moment, a title awarded to employees who show exceptional customer service, executive director Alissa Stewart Sparks said.
Maynard said he was nervous and excited to receive the recognition, and he loves his job.
“This is a real great company to work for because it’s given me a lot of self-esteem and more responsibility, and I really love it here,” he said.
Sparks said the company published a post on Facebook congratulating Maynard for his recognition, and someone commented congratulating him and predicting his future position with the company.
“We always have a Mission Moment at every board meeting to recognize individuals that have come through any of our programs. He was our Mission Moment and he had posted that on Facebook,” Stewart Sparks said. “Somebody had commented, ‘Hey, his next job will be president/CEO,’ and I saw that and I told him to come on up and let’s make that happen one day.”
Sparks took Maynard to visit other Goodwill locations in Barboursville and along U.S. 60 on Wednesday so he could see how they were different from his store. Lavalette is a mid-level store, Sparks said, so Maynard was able to visit a smaller location and one that is more than twice the size he is used to working.
Maynard said he was excited to see the differences between his store and other locations, and he was especially excited to see Barboursville because employees refer to it as the “Gucci Goodwill.”
Maynard was also presented with a certificate for CEO of the Day as a keepsake for the day’s activities.
