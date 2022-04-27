HUNTINGTON — Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area Inc. received the 2021 Sustainability Champion Award and spent the 2022 Earth Week showing representatives from Goodwill Industries International how they recycle a variety of items.
CEO Alissa Stewart-Sparks said while some people may assume Goodwill Industries only recycles clothing, the company works with a variety of businesses to recycle electronics, toys, DVDs, metal and more.
“We recycle way more than just textiles, shoes, belts and purses. We recycle bric brac, which is like home decor, glassware and candles, and also stuffed animals, linens, computers — just so many different things,” she said.
The local Goodwill was compared to 155 other Goodwill territories for the award, and was judged on its sustainability practices regarding people, the planet and prosperity, Stewart-Sparks said.
Brittany Dickinson, sustainability manager for Goodwill Industries International, visited West Virginia last week to see the process of how items get recycled after they are taken off the sales floor.
Dickenson said she came to visit the local Goodwill because they won the Sustainability Champion Award and was impressed to see all the resources available to get rid of items while staying “green.”
“They have pathways and an option for almost every single commodity that gets donated to their Goodwills,” Dickenson said. “Which is pretty impressive because I think for a lot of Goodwills, maybe not a lot but at least some, some categories of items can be really hard to find a buyer or a way to recycle. Here, they’ve got almost everything figured out and it’s really cool.”
In KYOWVA Area Inc. stores, items are placed on the sales floor at full price for three weeks and then at half price for the fourth week before being removed for recycling.
Stewart-Sparks said the stores recycle an estimated 120,000-160,000 lbs. of textiles a month from their stores in Cabell, Lincoln, Mason, Mingo and Wayne counties in West Virginia and Boyd, Carter, Lawrence and Martin counties in Kentucky.
Another form of recycling Goodwill Industries uses is giving to those in need, Stewart-Sparks said.
“The other way that we recycle items is that if somebody in need comes in,” she said. “If people call and have been in a fire, flood, getting out of jail, domestic violence situations, a multitude of different situations, depending on the situation, we provide them with clothing, housewares and things like that.”
