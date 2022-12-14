CHARLESTON — Republicans in the West Virginia House of Delegates unofficially have decided to keep Speaker Roger Hanshaw as the chamber’s presiding officer when the Legislature reconvenes next year.
Hanshaw, R-Clay, kept the speaker position amid a challenge by Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, following the vote during a Republican caucus Sunday.
Hanshaw will join Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, whom state senators unofficially re-selected to preside in the Senate.
Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, withdrew her bid to replace Blair as Senate president in November, writing on her blog she didn’t have the votes to take the spot.
Blair’s and Hanshaw’s latest terms in their respective positions will last two years.
Senators first elected Blair as president in 2021. Prior to being Senate president, he served as Senate Finance Committee chairman under former Senate President Mitch Carmichael, who lost his re-election bid in 2020.
Hanshaw has served as Speaker of the House since 2018. Delegates elected him to the post after former speaker and current West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Tim Armstead resigned to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court.
The West Virginia Legislature will convene for its 2023 Regular Legislative Session on Jan. 11.
Legislators will have to formally elect Blair and Hanshaw to the presiding officer posts when the Legislature convenes for the regular session.
As of Friday, neither Hanshaw nor Blair had announced whether there would be any changes among committee leaders for the upcoming session.
The three-member Senate Democratic Caucus on Tuesday announced Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, would serve as minority leader for the upcoming sessions, and Sen. Bob Plymale, D-Cabell, would be minority whip. Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, is the third Democrat in the Senate.
Current Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, lost his re-election race to Republican Vince Deeds, also of Greenbrier County.
In the House, Democrats once again selected Delegate Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, to serve as minority leader in that chamber.
Skaff is the president of HD Media, parent company of the Gazette-Mail and The Herald-Dispatch.
