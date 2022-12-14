Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Republicans in the West Virginia House of Delegates unofficially have decided to keep Speaker Roger Hanshaw as the chamber’s presiding officer when the Legislature reconvenes next year.

Hanshaw, R-Clay, kept the speaker position amid a challenge by Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, following the vote during a Republican caucus Sunday.

