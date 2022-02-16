HUNTINGTON — The Jewel City is in a financially sound position with resources to provide basic services and “aggressively address crumbling infrastructure,” Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said in his 2022 State of the City address.
“We have governed intellectually and its result is a steady, strong fiscal balance sheet. We now have the capacity to not just govern intellectually,” the mayor said in his remarks. “We now have the capacity to govern with our heart.”
During Monday’s City Council meeting, the mayor laid out his plans for the year ahead while discussing his budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2023.
“We cannot congratulate ourselves that we are becoming a ‘City of Solutions’ or have been proclaimed America’s Best Community while one-third of our residents live in poverty and are going hungry and missing meals,” the mayor said. “The honest and sad truth is that with all that we are doing to proudly ‘pull ourselves up by our bootstraps,’ there are those … who don’t even have boots to pull up on.”
Thus, the city needs to address its housing stock and food insecurity, Williams said. In his remarks, the mayor said about a third of the city’s residents live under the poverty line, calling it “unacceptable in a community that has a world-class research university and a world-class medical center.”
Williams proposed a contribution of $250,000 to Facing Hunger Foodbank from the city and that other efforts to fight hunger will be unveiled at a later date. He also said the city plans to continue ongoing demolition, code enforcement efforts and housing rehabilitation programs to improve neighborhood conditions while pursing economic development efforts in Highlawn, Fairfield and the West End, along with broadband expansion citywide.
The city will also establish a summer employment program for at-risk youth to provide jobs to aid with cleaning up neighborhoods and give participants workshops on workplace and professional skills, the mayor said. The program will run from early June through early August.
The Public Works Department will begin implementing a 10-year scheduled paving cycle over a three-year period, the mayor said. The proposed budget for the department is $2.6 million, about a $1 million increase over the current fiscal year. Williams said this was the highest budget for Public Works in city history.
In his proposed budget, Williams will ask that the Huntington Police and Fire Departments also receive their highest fiscal year budgets in city history, with about $15.5 million and $14.4 million respectively. Williams said that a priority for both departments will be to fully staff each at budgeted levels as the city equips police officers and firefighters to “effectively and safely perform their duties.” The city plans to build two new fire stations and will not consolidate any existing stations.
“We will find riches in our future. We will develop prosperity for our families and our neighbors,” Williams said. “And we will create wealth and opportunity when we are able to say that our fortune came from the gratitude of a thankful neighbor.”