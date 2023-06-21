Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — Students on Marshall University’s campus for the West Virginia Governor’s School of Entrepreneurship heard from President Brad D. Smith in the session’s second day Monday.

During a kickoff celebration in the Memorial Student Center, Smith delivered a keynote address and had a fireside chat with the students, who are rising high school sophomores, juniors and seniors.

Recommended for you