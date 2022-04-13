Grace Christian School will be hosting the 29th annual Serve-A-Thon event Thursday, April 14.
The event gives students the opportunity to give back to the community through a variety of service projects throughout the Tri-State area.
In addition to some small projects around the school, students will also be serving at Beech Fork State Park, Wayne Continuous Care, Ronald McDonald House, Facing Hunger Food Bank, Spring Hill Cemetery, Lilly’s Place, Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter, The Huntington Museum of Art, and several local churches (Fellowship Baptist in Barboursville and Solida Baptist/Tri State Baptist Temple in South Point).
Several students will also be participating in a home-based project that could be anything from helping a neighbor or grandparent, cleaning up litter in their community, or creating a care packing for the city mission.
According to event coordinator Casey Moore, students joyfully use their talent, energy, and spirit of service to complete their tasks in only one day.
“The impact they will make in those few short hours will be felt for a lifetime, both in the community and in the lives of our students,” Moore said. “By sharing their gift of service, our students will learn the satisfaction of accomplishing something that will benefit the community and our school.”