HUNTINGTON — Grace Christian School students spent Thursday morning volunteering to clean, package meals, sing and more at local organizations during the school’s 29th annual Serve-A-Thon.
Assistant administrator Dan Edwards said students in grades kindergarten through 12 volunteered at local churches, Lily’s Place, Spring Hill Cemetery and other sites to give back to the community.
“One thing that we teach at our school in general is that we’ve been placed here to serve. That’s our goal,” Edwards said. “We believe that God created man to have dominion over Earth, and that includes taking care of animals, taking care of people and just serving in our community.”
Ninth-grader Rachel Eagon spent her morning helping at the Facing Hunger Foodbank, where she packaged and labeled food boxes set to be distributed.
Volunteering can give people a different perspective of others’ lives, Eagon said, and she can see herself volunteering again outside of school now that she knows some of the different, relatively easy ways she can help others.
“You can volunteer in so many different ways,” she said. “Even if it’s not at a food bank, if you see someone who needs help, you can help them. You should do what you can to help others.”
Senior Anna Brewer volunteered at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter for Serve-A-Thon and has been participating in the community service day since she was young.
Volunteers at the animal shelter let dogs get out of their kennels to enjoy walks and attention.
Brewer said while her favorite part of this year’s Serve-A-Thon was the dogs, she enjoys helping the community each year.
“I think it’s just really nice to show that people actually want to help,” she said. “We all have a lot of things going on, and it’s just nice to help people every now and then.”
Second-graders went to the Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to sing and visit residents for the morning.
Tawanna Sowards, activity supervisor for the center, said the Grace Christian School students were one of the first groups to visit since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Students made crafts and sang to the residents, and Sowards said residents surprised the students with treat bags.
“The residents absolutely loved it,” she said. “They were singing, clapping their hands. They were having a great time, and it’s wonderful.”
Sowards said this is the first year students have visited for their Serve-A-Thon event, but she hopes they will be included in future days of service.
