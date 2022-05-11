WAYNE — The Town of Wayne will keep its current mayor following the May 10 primary election Tuesday.
Though the votes were close in early voting, Grace came out on top with 299 votes to opponent James "Jr." Ramey III's 220 votes.
"I am very relieved. I knew it was going to be a tough race, but I look forward to getting to work for four more years on continuing to improve the town," Grace said.
For his next term, Grace said his main goal as mayor is to continue to serve the people with ongoing improvement projects.
"We have an over $16 million sewer project we are working to get funded, we are continuing to make improvements to the town water system, and we plan to keep moving forward as we have," he said.
Alongside Grace, Millard Bradshaw will take the seat of town recorder after beating incumbent Toney Atkins with 267 votes to 230.
This will be Bradshaw's first year serving as recorder.
Council seats will be occupied by returning members in order of most vote-getters – Jon Reed, French Napier, Gary Akers and Rosie Whipkey.
Reed said he is relieved and happy to serve Wayne again.
"Compared to last election, I was able to breathe a little easier on this one," Reed said. "I'm glad to see the people of Wayne see what we have been doing and working toward, and glad they want to continue on that road with us."
The fifth seat will be new face Barbara Queen, who came in fifth with 191 votes. Patty Tooley was next in line with 188.
Other candidates were Jason Slone and Casey McComas.