HUNTINGTON — Three Marshall University medical alumni have established a new endowed scholarship at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in honor of their late grandfather, according to a news release.

Cousins Samuel D. Wellman Jr., M.D., class of 1983 and a neonatologist in Hickory, North Carolina; Marc A. Workman, M.D., class of 1986 and family medicine physician in Louisa, Kentucky; and James F. Spears II, M.D., class of 1987 and an independent contractor in family practice/urgent care in Huntington, created the Roy Wellman Endowed Scholarship to carry on the legacy of their grandfather and Wayne County native Roy Wellman.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

