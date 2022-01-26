WAYNE — Western Regional Day Report Center received a $100,000 grant to fund hiring new sobriety coaches for Wayne and Cabell counties.
Justin Lockwood, director of the Day Report Center, said bringing in sobriety coaches is a great opportunity for individuals struggling with substance abuse to get help from people who understand what it is like to have an addiction.
“Evidence based practices have shown that peer recovery coaches are a vital component for sobriety — because Day Report can give support to somebody battling addiction, but I have not been in their position,” Lockwood said. “So, having somebody that’s been in that position and has come away from it and has achieved sobriety, it gives them perspective that others might not have.”
The Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Program (COSSAP) would provide assistance for those going through the drug court system in Wayne and Cabell counties, Lockwood said.
Sobriety coaches are often affiliated with recovery homes, Lockwood said, which is great for individuals who live receive assistance in their recovery through the homes, but COSSAP would help individuals who may not have the option to live in a sober-living community.
Additionally, having county employees available to help those recovering from substance abuse could provide a different perspective compared to traditional counselors, Lockwood said.
“I believe that there’s a perspective that therapists and people that are helping people achieve sobriety might not have if they haven’t experienced it,” he said. “They have not been in the trench and battling their way out, and I think that lends to some credibility to what people are teaching that his can happen and people can achieve sobriety.”
The Day Report Center is still looking for sobriety coaches, and Lockwood said he was unable to give an estimated time on when the program would be fully functioning since the grant was only recently approved.
Lockwood said he is looking forward to seeing the program develop and hopes it helps many individuals in the counties.
“I am really excited. It’s going to be a nice tool to utilize to help people battling addiction,” he said.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.