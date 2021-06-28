Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Luke Caldwell, 3, of Salt Rock, visits the Great American Petting Zoo at Food Fair on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Barboursville.

 File photo/The Herald-Dispatch

WAYNE – The Great American Petting Zoo is back in the region. The free exhibit gives folks a chance to cuddle, pet and feed a variety of animals – including llamas, wallabies and African pygmy goats – through Monday, June 19, at multiple Tri-State locations.

The Zoo will be at Lavalette Food Fair Saturday, July 3 from noon to 7 p.m.

The petting zoo's full schedule includes Thursday, July 1, Piggly-Wiggly, Hamlin, West Virginia; Friday, July 2, Piggly-Wiggly, Milton; Saturday, July 3, Lavalette Food Fair; Sunday, July 4, Tower Food Fair, Barboursville; Monday, July 5, Foodland, Chapmanville, West Virginia; Tuesday, July 6, Pic-Pac, Man, West Virginia; Sunday, July 18, Nitro Supermarket, Nitro, West Virginia; Monday, July 19, Piggly-Wiggly, Eleanor, West Virginia. 

Up to 30 animals roam freely from noon to 7 p.m. in the petting zoo, including exotic sheep, Vietnamese potbellied pigs, bantam chickens, miniature call ducks and newborn animals on occasion.

Admission to the petting zoo is free with any purchase from a participating grocer. For more information, visit www.greatamericanpettingzoo.com.

