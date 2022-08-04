Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

After 36 years of ownership of Beech Fork Lake Marina and 31 years of owning The Great Outdoors Marine, Phil and Diane Daniel said they have retired and sold the business to Grant and Kasey Ferguson, pictured with their son, Graham.

LAVALETTE — The Great Outdoors Marine in Lavalette has been sold to one of its employees.

