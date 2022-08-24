Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CEREDO — The Greater Huntington Symphonic Band performed Sunday at the Jeremy Shoemaker Amphitheater in Paul Billups Park in Ceredo. The band performed a mix of patriotic and march music, all conducted by Matt Chaffins.

Recommended for you