RIGHT: Audience members give a round of applause as the Greater Huntington Symphonic Band performs during the Labor Day 2022 Summer Concert at the Jeremy Shoemaker Amphitheater on Sunday at Paul Billups Park in Ceredo.
ABOVE, RIGHT, BELOW: Members of the Greater Huntington Symphonic Band speak with one another before performing during the Labor Day 2022 Summer Concert at the Jeremy Shoemaker Amphitheater on Aug. 21 at Paul Billups Park in Ceredo.
Conductor Matt Chaffins greets the attendees as members of the Greater Huntington Symphonic Band gather during the Labor Day 2022 Summer Concert at the Jeremy Shoemaker Amphitheater on Aug. 21 at Paul Billups Park in Ceredo.
RIGHT: Audience members give a round of applause as the Greater Huntington Symphonic Band performs during the Labor Day 2022 Summer Concert at the Jeremy Shoemaker Amphitheater on Sunday at Paul Billups Park in Ceredo.
ABOVE, RIGHT, BELOW: Members of the Greater Huntington Symphonic Band speak with one another before performing during the Labor Day 2022 Summer Concert at the Jeremy Shoemaker Amphitheater on Aug. 21 at Paul Billups Park in Ceredo.
Conductor Matt Chaffins greets the attendees as members of the Greater Huntington Symphonic Band gather during the Labor Day 2022 Summer Concert at the Jeremy Shoemaker Amphitheater on Aug. 21 at Paul Billups Park in Ceredo.
CEREDO — The Greater Huntington Symphonic Band performed Sunday at the Jeremy Shoemaker Amphitheater in Paul Billups Park in Ceredo. The band performed a mix of patriotic and march music, all conducted by Matt Chaffins.