KENOVA — The Kenova Pumpkin House will return this Halloween after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Every Halloween, local pharmacist Ric Griffith displays thousands of carved pumpkins. Griffith is also the owner of the Griffith & Feil Soda Fountain and Drugstore in Kenova. Pumpkin milkshakes are currently being served at the historic business.
“The pharmacy started in 1891. Its originator was named R. Ney Williams, who came here from Blacksburg, Virginia, because the railroad was coming. He opened the pharmacy two years before the town was incorporated in the Glenwood Hotel,” Griffith said. “In 1914 he had this building built, and the pharmacy moved in. My family became involved in 1921 when my uncle Simp Griffith started. When he graduated from high school, he had two job offers — one here and one at a local pool hall. His mother made him take the drug store job and changed our family history. A member of our family has worked here for over 100 years now. My father, Dick Griffith, was a pharmacist before me, and my daughter Heidi is the current chief pharmacist. We had the soda fountain until my dad took it out in 1957. In 2003, we made the decision to bring back the soda fountain, and it reopened in 2004. My dad was skeptical at first, but once we opened it he loved it because it became a meeting place for the community and a chance to reintroduce to the people of our area an actual soda fountain.”
In addition to the old fashioned soda fountain and ice cream, Griffith & Feil offers a variety of dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner. There are burgers like the Horseradish Garlic Burger and the Mushroom Swiss Burger (both $6.95). There are also sandwiches like the Meatloaf Sandwich ($7.50), the Reuben ($7.50) and the Philly Steak & Cheese ($7.50). Veggie lovers can enjoy a variety of salads including a Spinach Salad, a Club Salad and a Asian Orange Salad (small $4.50, large $8.50). Breakfast options include a Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant ($5.25), Stuffed French Toast ($6.95) and Pancakes & Bacon ($5.50).
Those looking to wash down their meal can enjoy an old-fashioned soda called a Phosphate (regular $1.95, large $2.95) or a Cream Soda (regular $2.15, large $3.15). There are also Milkshakes (small $4.95, large $7.95), Ice Cream Floats (small $4.75, large $7.95) and Banana Splits ($6.50).
“My wife, Sandy, is the one who set up the menu, and she’s a great cook and a great lover of food,” Griffith said. “She designed the menu, and we wanted it to be an experience of not just treats like milkshakes, but also healthy foods and traditional diner foods. I don’t necessarily have a favorite on the menu. I order something different each time I eat here.”
Griffith said two things have happened in his life that have allowed him to meet people from across the world.
“One is this soda fountain. People will stop here from off of the interstate and visit an old-fashioned soda fountain. We’ve gotten to meet wonderful people,” Griffith said. “The other is, of course, the Pumpkin House. Yesterday, there was a family from Cincinnati and another from Columbus and another from Louisville and another from Illinois visiting — and we haven’t even really begun yet. The wonderful volunteers of our area always show up on the 22nd and help us carve and set out pumpkins. I have a 1,308-pound pumpkin that will be carved by Sasha Wilks. She is a wonderful artist in the Huntington area, and she will create a sculpture out of this huge pumpkin.”
Griffith & Feil is located at 1405 Chestnut St., in Kenova. It is open 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon until 3 p.m. Sunday. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carry-out orders, employment opportunities and more information, call 304-453-5227. For a full menu, visit https://gfsodafountain.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/gandfsodafountain/.