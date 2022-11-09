Mayor Steve Williams speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Bob Bailey Senior Wellness Center conducted by the City of Huntington and the Cabell County Community Services Organization on Nov. 2 in Huntington.
Attendees give a round of applause as the City of Huntington and the Cabell County Community Services Organization conduct a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Bob Bailey Senior Wellness Center on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Huntington.
Irv Johnson speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Bob Bailey Senior Wellness Center conducted by the City of Huntington and the Cabell County Community Services Organization on Nov. 2 in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Shovels went into the dirt Wednesday for a West End project that has been in the making for a while.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the future home of the Bob Bailey Senior Wellness Center. Once completed, the center will serve senior residents near the Central City Gazebo on 14th Street West in Huntington.
The City of Huntington and the Cabell County Community Services Organization hosted the ceremony. In September, the Huntington City Council approved a 50-year lease with the Cabell County Community Services Organization for the site. A few days later, officials presented a $1.5 million check from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds for the construction of the center in the West End. The City Council voted to name the center after current City Councilman At-Large Bob Bailey in February.
Bailey said ahead of the ceremony that the center will greatly support the West End and offer services to area residents who are seniors.
“We’re finally going to have a place for our seniors down here to go and get a meal if they need. They can go and correspond with each other. They can play games,” he said. “They have companionship where some of them don’t have any.”
The senior wellness center is expected to be finished in late 2023. The center will focus on areas of service such as exercise and socialization programs as well as health, safety and prevention initiatives. Programs, such as yoga, aerobics, dancing, congregated meals, vaccination clinics, health screens and more, are in the works.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams thanked several partners on the project, including the Huntington City Council and U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who voted in favor of the American Rescue Plan Act.
“When he decided to make the decision to run for City Council, the first thing he said to me was, ‘Mayor, we need to build a senior center down in the West End.’ And that was something that I took note of right then,” Williams said of Bailey’s support for the center.
Bryan Chambers, the city’s communications director, said that more than 1,500 seniors live in the census tracts that adjoin the center. After a senior center closed in Westmoreland, thousands of senior residents between senior centers on 9th Avenue in Huntington and the Ceredo-Kenova area were without a senior center.
Agencies that worked on the design and other plans for the center were Edward Tucker Architects, GAI Consultants, Moment Engineers, Harper Engineers and Lifespan Design Studio.
“We were very pleased and happy to be able to allocate $100,000 to this new center here and help with some of the furnishings inside of it,” said County Commissioner Caleb Gibson, as the commission allocated funds for the project.
Cabell County Assessor Irv Johnson, who is also a board member of the Cabell County Community Services Organization, said the senior wellness center will offer “fantastic programs and opportunities” for area senior residents and be the centerpiece of 14th Street West.
“It will promote a new unity among neighbors,” he said. “Our seniors will be able to enjoy old friends and certainly make a lot of new friends with this facility.”
