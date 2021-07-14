WAYNE — Habitat for Humanity is now including Wayne County into its service area and met with the Wayne County Commission Monday to discuss future plans.
Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit organization that builds affordable homes for residents in need of safer living spaces, began including Wayne County into services in May, and representatives said they hope to begin building affordable houses soon.
According to Executive Director and CEO David Michael, Wayne County currently has 12 total Habitat for Humanity houses, and would like to complete another by next summer.
Michael said the program is built to help people become homeowners, and is not a program that gives homes away.
“One of the beautiful things about Habitat is it is a homeownership program and not a giveaway program,” he said. “We don’t give our houses away; our Habitat homebuyers are exactly that — they are homebuyers.”
Michael explained that Habitat for Humanity reviews families whom apply for the assistance and ensure they will not be paying more than 30% of their monthly income on a home. The program also includes having mortgage payments that do not accrue interest in order to help families save money.
Michael said the organization will be accepting applications soon, with the process beginning by direct contact by those interested. If deemed to qualify, those interested will be invited to an applicant seminar to receive the application. Then a series of document reviews and home assessments will take place to determine if the family would qualify.
Michael explained that even though the application includes a review of a family’s home, it is not to check cleanliness, but instead to check safety.
Habitat for Humanity also services Cabell County in West Virginia, Boyd and Greenup counties in Kentucky, and Lawrence and Scioto counties in Ohio.
Commissioners also discussed lack of water services in the Genoa area during the meeting.
Genoa resident Brian Barker, owner of Pappy’s Creekside Camp, approached commissioners with concerns about the not having water service along his property.
According to Barker, there is a roughly seven mile stretch of land that does not have water — and the lack of water negatively impacts him and his business.
Barker said he is currently hauling water to his home, but hauling water for everyone who uses his businesses is a lot of work.
Barker told commission he went to houses located in the area and was able to obtain signatures from 83% of residents do not have water at their homes.
Barker said his talks with the Crum Public Service District, the district in which his property falls under, have been unsuccessful — and asked the commission for assistance and recommendations on what to do next.
Commission president Kenneth Adkins said commission is aware of the unserved area, referring to it as the “Genoa Gap,” and explained expansion projects in the past have been put off likely for monetary reasons.
According to County administrator Jim Boggs, a meeting is expected with representatives from the Town of Wayne PSD and Lavalette PSD with the possibility of resolving the problem being a different entity taking over the area.
Boggs said if the current PSD within the service boundary lines is not willing or able to assist, the boundary lines could be changed and allow for one of the other PSDs to take over.
Commissioner Robert Thompson said with federal money expected to be distributed to Wayne County, they hope to delegate funding soon, and can work to expand water.
“There’s no doubt, with this federal assistance coming in, our goal is to help expand water — and the Genoa area, based on our conversation — is one of our primary focuses,” Thompson said. “It’s just a matter of finding which PSD is willing and capable.”
The next Wayne County Commission meeting is set for 10 a.m., July 19.