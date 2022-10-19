Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

utvgiveaway

Two new 2023 Kawasaki Teryx four-seater UTVs in metallic sierra blue will be given away through a drawing.

 Submitted photo

To encourage riders to take to the state’s trails this fall, Gov. Jim Justice and members of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority have announced a fall giveaway contest for a pair of new 2023 Kawasaki Teryx UTVs.

Anyone who purchases a 2022 riding permit for the Hatfield McCoy trails before Nov. 15 will be entered to win the prize. Two winners will be selected by random drawing on Dec. 15.

