History filled the room as people of all ages showed up for the Hattens 74th family reunion Sunday, Aug. 1 at Ceredo-Kenova Elementary School.
Organizer Teresa Jackson said the event this year would be the 75th family reunion, but COVID-19 caused them to cancel last year‘s event. Having everyone together again, she said, it’s a blessing.
“It’s so wonderful to have everyone back here this year,” she said. “Family is so important, and we’re missing a few more this year, but it’s always good to get together and see as many people as we can.”
Jackson said she has been coming to these reunions since she was a little girl, when they used to take place at Mad Anthony Wayne campground where children would run outside all day and then everyone would come together to eat and reminisce. She said even though the location has changed, it only matters that they are together.
Harry Jean Hatten is now 97 years old and traveled to Sunday’s reunion from Alabama.
Hatten said he enjoys reuniting with family, but in the past the reunions have lasted for days, and now he doesn’t have enough time to meet new members of the family.
“It’s always good to see people but these things used to last two days or so so everyone could meet everyone,” he said. “Nowadays you don’t really have much time to met new members of the family, but of course it’s still nice to come and see the ones you do know and try to talk to as many people as you can.”
The reunion included recognitions for youngest and oldest family members, longest and newest married couples, and the celebration of one couple’s 50th wedding anniversary.
The event also included celebrations of life, as the family mourned those they had lost over the last couple two years.
Jackson said she was grateful to see so many people after the last year’s pandemic, and it reminded her of the importance of keeping in touch.
“It just reminds you that you have to ask the questions you have now,” she said. “You have to listen to their stories while you can and be grateful for the time you have with them.”
Greg Larsen was introduced to the Hatten family reunion about 43 years ago, soon before marrying his wife Paula and being brought into the family.
While Paula Larsen recounted the times when she was younger and spending time with her cousins and grandparents, Greg Larsen said his family did not have the same traditions.
Greg Larsen said he has enjoyed his time spent with the Hattens, and the different branches that people marry into, over the years, and he hopes they know how special getting together is.
“My family, we don’t have family reunions or get togethers, that’s just not what we do,” he said. “So to have this and have this many people come out just to be together, it’s great. It’s always good to see them and I’ve always felt welcome.”