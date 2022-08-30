Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

FORT GAY — Hazel Branham Damron will be recognized as the Alumna of the Year by the Fort Gay High School Alumni Association at its annual FGHSAA dinner this weekend.

The event will take place at First Baptist Church in Louisa, Kentucky, at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.

