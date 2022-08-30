FORT GAY — Hazel Branham Damron will be recognized as the Alumna of the Year by the Fort Gay High School Alumni Association at its annual FGHSAA dinner this weekend.
The event will take place at First Baptist Church in Louisa, Kentucky, at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.
Damron, who was the valedictorian of the class of 1945, is being recognized for serving her community faithfully through her more than 30 years of work at radio station WFGH, which is based at Tolsia High School and serves all of Wayne County.
Although she is now retired, she continues to run the gospel music show at the station six days a week, missing only Monday.
Damron is the widow of Cecil Paige Damron and mother of Fred Damron, who currently manages WFGH.
Though the Damrons lived in northern Ohio for nearly 20 years, Hazel Damron has spent most of her years in the Fort Gay area. Today, she lives in her parents’ home across the road from their general store on Mill Creek Road. Her parents were Arbie and Ruth Perry Branham.
Damron was named a West Virginia Distinguished Citizen of the Year in 2017 at the FGHSAA event.
The alumni dinner and the Joe Damron Memorial Golf Tournament are the main fundraisers for FGHSAA, whose purpose is to give back to the community by sponsoring two Marshall University scholarships for Tolsia High School students.
For more information about the alumni dinner, contact John or Rita Pelfrey at 304-525-5563.