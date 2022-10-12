HD Media has purchased the Webster Echo, a weekly newspaper in Webster Springs, the company announced.
Webster County’s paper of record, The Echo began publishing in circa 1890 as the State Gazetteer and was most recently owned by Charles and Kelli Cochran.
“We are extremely grateful to the outstanding work of Charlie and Kelli keeping community journalism alive in Webster County, and we are thrilled to be carrying the torch from here on out,” said Doug Skaff Jr., president of HD Media. “We are excited to add The Webster Echo to the growing family of HD Media newspapers.”
Few publications boast the long history of The Echo, a heritage preserved with the Cochrans’ purchase of the newspaper in 2016.
“When we bought the paper, we thought we could help bring it into the modern world we are in now,” said Kelli Cochran. “We were both working full-time jobs at the time, and we found that we didn’t have the time that it took to achieve what we initially had planned. We knew that HD Media had the resources and the means to do what was needed.”
Added Charles Cochran, “We are proud to have owned the paper for the time that we did, and we just feel that the new ownership will carry on the local tradition and do more than we can with it.”
HD Media plans to add a reporter and set up a website for the newspaper. The purchase allows HD Media to continue growing its reach from its core in the southern half of West Virginia. Additionally in September, the company purchased the Virginia Mountaineer, a weekly in Grundy, Virginia.
“Charlie and Kelli are an important part of the heritage of newspapering in West Virginia and Webster Springs,” said HD Media managing partner Doug Reynolds. “We are appreciative of their efforts and the work of our great staff at The Echo, and we look forward to furthering that tradition.”
HD Media also publishes the Charleston Gazette-Mail and Herald-Dispatch, the dailies in West Virginia’s two largest towns, as well as the weekly Coal Valley News, Lincoln Journal, Lincoln News-Sentinel, Logan Banner, Putnam Herald, Tri-State Weekly, Wayne County News and Williamson Daily News.