Radford's Christian Cruz (14), left, pushes up the sideline alongside Marshall's Milo Yosef (7) as the Marshall University men's soccer team takes on Radford in an exhibition game on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.
Marshall's Guga Viega (6), right, celebrates with Vinicius Fernandes (10), Taimu Okiyoshi (8) and Matthew Bell (17) following a goal as the Marshall University men's soccer team takes on Radford in an exhibition game on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University men’s soccer team kept its preseason stride with a 4-2 victory over Radford on Sunday evening, waiting out a nearly two-hour weather delay before entertaining the fans in attendance on a crisp, cool night in Huntington.
After the thunder and lightning passed, the Herd got out to a quick start, controlling the possession and applying pressure on the attacking half, leading to multiple chances for early goals.
They finally broke through in the 20th minute on a shot from Guga Veiga, giving Marshall a 1-0 lead.
Just seven minutes later, Vinicius Fernandes attempted a shot that bounced off the goal keepers hands and was cleaned up by teammate Morris Duggan extending the Herd’s advantage to 2-0 at the end of the first period.
“It was a comfortable performance,” head coach Chris Grassie said. “I think we got two goals fairly easy and they were well-worked goals so we were on top and probably had 85% possession in the first half.”
Marshall struck early in the second half, as Milo Yosef passed the ball to a streaking Matthew Bell, who converted the shot and extended the lead to 3-0 before Radford netted its first and only goal a few minutes later, a tap in from Samuel Schwarz after the defense was caught out of position.
Schwarz received a pass and dribbled past Aden Mills, Marshall’s goal keeper at the time, and gave the ball a final tap as it rolled slowly into the net. Mills and Gabe Sitler split time in the net as part of a planned switch so that Grassie and the rest of the coaching staff could evaluate both. Oliver Semmle, the Herd’s top keeper, did not play.
“He’s trained fantastically well,” Grassie said of Mills. “We know Gabe is comfortable with the ball at his feet and know what he gives us so we wanted to give Aden some minutes and have a look at him. I thought other than the mistake he did really, really well. It’s hard to define his performance by one mistake.”
Mills recorded the only save for Marshall in 65 minutes of action Sunday night. Radford keeper Joseba Incera made four saves. The Thundering Herd out-shot the Highlanders 14-4.
The Herd’s final goal of the evening came from Ryan Holmes, a former Cabell Midland standout who has impressed the coaching staff since joining the team in the spring.
“He’s been really solid since he came in the spring,” Grassie said. “He’s just gone from strength to strength and he’s really learning our system.”
Marshall conceded one more goal in the closing minutes of the match, a strong kick on a frozen rope from nearly 35 yards out to set the final score at 4-2.
Sunday’s match was the second of three on the preseason slate for Marshall. The third and final is scheduled for Friday when the Thundering Herd travels to College Park, Maryland to face the Maryland Terrapins at 7:30 p.m., less than a week from the regular season opener.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.