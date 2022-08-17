Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University men’s soccer team kept its preseason stride with a 4-2 victory over Radford on Sunday evening, waiting out a nearly two-hour weather delay before entertaining the fans in attendance on a crisp, cool night in Huntington.

After the thunder and lightning passed, the Herd got out to a quick start, controlling the possession and applying pressure on the attacking half, leading to multiple chances for early goals.

