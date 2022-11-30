HUNTINGTON — The Heritage Farm Museum and Village recently took the month of November off after a summer of visitors taking in their animal-filled nature center, Appalachian village and Adventure Park.
The reason for the downtime is that it takes that long to decorate the complex with thousands of Christmas lights and decorations and to prepare for all the activities that are scheduled for the upcoming Appalachian Christmas Village celebration.
Heritage Farm will host its annual Appalachian Christmas Village on Dec. 2-3 and Dec. 9-10, from 5-9 p.m. daily.
Along with the holiday decorations, Heritage Farm and Museum will feature live Christmas music during their Appalachian Christmas Village celebration, along with a live Nativity scene, visits by Santa and Frosty the Snowman, wagon rides, cookie decorating and more. There will also be arts and crafts for sale.
Ticket sales are done reservation-style online, or by calling Heritage Farm, so there will not be overcrowding during the event. For tickets, go to https://heritagefarmmuseum.com/.
Audy Perry, executive director of the Heritage Farm Foundation, said he and his crew have been hard at work preparing the village grounds for the special holiday presentation.
“We have been decorating every day in November, getting all of the lights and the displays ready,” said Perry. “This will be our sixth year. Our many animals will also be on display at the Appalachian Christmas Village.
“The animals that don’t handle the wintertime very well will be in our Nature Center and in our farm barns. But some of our animals will also be a part of our live Nativity scene, including Jack the donkey, who enjoys bringing Mary and Joseph down the mountain to the stable area. We use live actors for the Nativity scene, brought in from our staff and volunteers.
“Meanwhile, our bison enjoys wintertime and the snow, and our Scottish Highlander cattle love it as well. They were both built for it.”
Live music will also be part of the Appalachian Christmas Village, taking place in the old log church that was found in rural Lincoln County, West Virginia, and restored and moved to the center of Heritage Farm a few years ago.
“Each night in the old log chapel, we will offer different musical performances,” said Perry. “It will range from piano performances to the guitar to the cello and violin. Folks can also take a wagon ride and see the Christmas lights and decorations that way, and all of the various museums will also be open.
“Kids will be able to handwrite a letter to Santa with a quill pen and hand-deliver it to him. Frosty the Snowman will be dancing around, and younger folks will be able to decorate their own big sugar cookies with their family as well. It will all be big fun.”
Lighting the Appalachian Christmas Village grounds can be a challenge, making sure everything looks festive and special.
“We have to bring in boom trucks with lifts on them to get the Christmas lights put in places up high,” said Perry. “There will be lights high up on the top of the log chapel, on the windmill and on some of the higher barns found on the farm. So, it takes a lot of work. We are still decorating the facilities as we speak, but we are also close to being done.
“We are excited as this is one of the favorite things that we like to do during the year, and everybody has a good time getting it all ready to share with all of our guests.
“The Appalachian Christmas Village usually sells out, so we encourage folks to get online and get their tickets at our website when they can do it. We like to limit the number of visitors every year because that way, there is plenty of room for everyone to get here and to see everything we have to offer.”