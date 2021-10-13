Heron Fest delights guests with hayrides, car show and more Wayne County News Oct 13, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 5 Buy Now Guests check out classic cars during Heron Fest on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Beech Fork State Park in Barboursville. photos by Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch Buy Now Guests pass by during a hayride at Heron Fest on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Beech Fork State Park in Barboursville. Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch Buy Now Heron Fest takes place on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Beech Fork State Park in Barboursville. Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch Buy Now Campers fish in Long Branch creek during Heron Fest on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Beech Fork State Park in Barboursville. Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch Buy Now Guests pass by during a hayride at Heron Fest on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Beech Fork State Park in Barboursville. Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BARBOURSVILLE — Visitors at Beech Fork State Park were treated to a family-friendly event showcasing the outdoors during the annual Heron Fest on Saturday.The festival offered guests a chance to make apple butter, take boat rides, view antique cars and even enjoy hayrides in addition to entertainment, food, crafts and other vendors.Admission to the event was free.Festival-goers could also explore the state park, which spans more than 3,000 acres and offers campsites, hiking trails and a lake with 31 miles of shoreline.The park is located 12 miles from Huntington and Barboursville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Park Fest State Hayride Car Outdoors Heron Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCabell EMS worker dies of COVID-19State pumpkin record broken by Fort Gay residentTaleina Suzanne Adkins Combs of WayneTwo jailed on drug charges in Wayne CountyNorma Jean Ward of KenovaLarry Dwayne Thompson of GenoaAnthony Daniel Perry France of WayneLoretta Osburn of East LynnCarol Jean Endicott of Fort GayJames P. Holt of Catlettsburg, Ky. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Donna Lavonne Parsons of Wayne Mary Nagel of Chattaroy, W.Va. Taleina Suzanne Adkins Combs of Wayne Jack Miller of Huntington James P. Holt of Catlettsburg, Ky. Carol Jean Endicott of Fort Gay Loretta Osburn of East Lynn Naomi Ruth Holland Moore of Louisa, Ky. Norma Jean Ward of Kenova Bruce Mitchell Frye of Wayne