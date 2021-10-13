Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

BARBOURSVILLE — Visitors at Beech Fork State Park were treated to a family-friendly event showcasing the outdoors during the annual Heron Fest on Saturday.

The festival offered guests a chance to make apple butter, take boat rides, view antique cars and even enjoy hayrides in addition to entertainment, food, crafts and other vendors.

Admission to the event was free.

Festival-goers could also explore the state park, which spans more than 3,000 acres and offers campsites, hiking trails and a lake with 31 miles of shoreline.

The park is located 12 miles from Huntington and Barboursville.

