The Hershel “Woody” Williams Scholarship Foundation has announced that applications are now being accepted.

Ona resident Williams is a World War II Medal of Honor recipient.

An academic scholarship is offered to Marine Corps League Members, their families, their children and grandchildren or descendent of a Marine that perished in the line of duty in West Virginia.

The foundation has awarded 142 scholarships totaling $124,000, according to Marine veteran and Scholarship Foundation Chairman John Nanny.

The Scholarship Foundation is funded through contributions from Department of West Virginia Marine Corps League Detachments and private citizens.

For more information, visit www.mcleaguedeptofwv.org, then click on “Hershel Woody Williams Scholarship.”

