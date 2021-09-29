Hershel “Woody” Williams Scholarship open for submissions Wayne County News Sep 29, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Hershel “Woody” Williams Scholarship Foundation has announced that applications are now being accepted.Ona resident Williams is a World War II Medal of Honor recipient.An academic scholarship is offered to Marine Corps League Members, their families, their children and grandchildren or descendent of a Marine that perished in the line of duty in West Virginia.The foundation has awarded 142 scholarships totaling $124,000, according to Marine veteran and Scholarship Foundation Chairman John Nanny.The Scholarship Foundation is funded through contributions from Department of West Virginia Marine Corps League Detachments and private citizens.For more information, visit www.mcleaguedeptofwv.org, then click on “Hershel Woody Williams Scholarship.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWayne County COVID-19 cases decliningLetter to the editor: Wayne County Schools discriminatesWoman confesses to murder after body found in trash bagDunlow teacher sharing cultural experiences with studentsLovada Day of DunlowWoodie Lee Rice of WayneNancy Clarkson Thacker, formerly of CeredoDewanda Sanders of WayneOretha Maxine Crabtree Wellman of Fort GayPatsy Asbury Cyrus of Wayne ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Woodie Lee Rice of Wayne Oretha Maxine Crabtree Wellman of Fort Gay Dewanda Sanders of Wayne Patsy Asbury Cyrus of Wayne Nancy Clarkson Thacker, formerly of Ceredo Lovada Day of Dunlow Norman Pauley of Fort Gay Augusta Jo "Gussie" Davis of Wayne Angela Gail Thompson of Wayne Minnie Faye Gilkerson Lowe of Catlettsburg, Ky.