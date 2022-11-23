Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

HURRICANE, W.Va. — Flu season is here and on track to be severe. Currently, the U.S. is experiencing the highest rate of influenza hospitalizations seen during this time period in the last 10 years.

Reports of flu are already high in 17 states, and the hospitalization rate hasn’t been this high this early since the 2009 swine flu pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

