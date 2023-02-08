Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

NEW YORK — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is offering scholarships of up to $5,000 to college-bound high school seniors affected by Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia-related illnesses as part of its annual Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship.

Entries can be submitted at www.alzfdn.org/scholarship and must be received by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1.

