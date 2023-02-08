NEW YORK — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is offering scholarships of up to $5,000 to college-bound high school seniors affected by Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia-related illnesses as part of its annual Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship.
Eligible teens are invited to apply for the scholarship by submitting an essay (1,500 words maximum) or submitting a video, no more than four minutes long, describing how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their family and/or their community through their experience with Alzheimer’s.
Examples of ways that Alzheimer’s impacted a student’s life can include:
Having a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia-related illness
Helping care for someone with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia-related illness
Volunteering or working in a care setting that serves individuals with dementia
Raising Alzheimer’s awareness in their school or community
Conducting Alzheimer’s research
The program is open to current high school seniors living in the United States who will be attending a U.S. college or university in the fall. Students already attending college are not eligible to participate.
The top prize awarded is a $5,000 scholarship. Additional prizes are awarded for runners up and honorable mentions. Last year, AFA awarded $90,000 in scholarships to 117 high school students.
AFA has been able to provide these scholarship funds with the generous support of charitable donors. Individuals wishing to support this and other programs and services for families affected by Alzheimer’s disease can do so by visiting www.alzfdn.org/donate or calling AFA at 866-232-8484.
About Alzheimer’s Foundation of America
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide support, services and education to individuals, families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias nationwide and to fund research for better treatment and a cure. Its services include a National Toll-Free Helpline (866-232-8484) staffed by licensed social workers, the National Memory Screening Program, educational conferences and materials, and “AFA Partners in Care” dementia care training for healthcare professionals. For more information about AFA, call 866-232-8484, visit www.alzfdn.org, follow on Twitter or connect on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn. AFA holds Charity Navigator’s top 4-star rating.