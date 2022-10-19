Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WAYNE — All three Wayne County high schools have been recognized for educating students on personal finance before graduation.

Next Generation Personal Finance, an organization that provides personal finance curriculum for high schools throughout the United States, released their 2022 State of Financial Education Report, and named Spring Valley High, Tolsia High and Wayne High schools as Gold Standard schools.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

Tags

Recommended for you