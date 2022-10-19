WAYNE — All three Wayne County high schools have been recognized for educating students on personal finance before graduation.
Next Generation Personal Finance, an organization that provides personal finance curriculum for high schools throughout the United States, released their 2022 State of Financial Education Report, and named Spring Valley High, Tolsia High and Wayne High schools as Gold Standard schools.
Being named a Gold Standard School means all students are guaranteed to take a personal finance class before graduation. The report includes schools which have proven all students will be required to take at least one semester of a personal finance course before they graduate.
Superintendent Todd Alexander said he is proud of the schools for the work put into teaching the personal finance courses and was glad the Board of Education approved making a personal finance class a requirement to graduate.
“I think that when we first discussed with the board the idea of having a graduation requirement that was tied to personal finance, we could see the value and the real need to educate teenagers about the adult world and about money management,” Alexander said. “So for the board to add that requirement and for us to be recognized for that requirement, that was encouraging.”
The three Wayne County schools were the only West Virginia schools who received the Gold Standard School recognition in the 2022 report.
The personal finance classes review multiple topics, including checking and savings accounts, taxes, credit, budgeting and more. Alexander said these programs help prepare students for financial independence as they grow up.
Representatives from the schools were recognized during the Oct. 11 Board of Education meeting.
Wayne County Schools began teaching personal finance through a partnership with Marshall University and West Virginia University College of Law and the collaborative Center for Consumer Law and Education.
Alexander said the county received a $30,000 grant before the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the funding has been used for curriculum and materials for personal finance courses.
Students have expressed appreciation for the classes, Alexander said, and teachers report the students are very engaged in the subjects.
In other business:
Alexander told the Board of Education members as of Monday, Oct. 10, there was only one COVID-19 case among Wayne County Schools students and staff, down from about 60 in early September.
The Wayne County Schools bus garage is almost complete, and buses are expected to return to the garage before the winter break.
The board approved the termination of a contract with a Fort Gay K-8 part-time cook Breana Tucker.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Board of Education Office located in Wayne.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.